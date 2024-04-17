Pa. Black Maternal Health Caucus caps off Black Maternal Health Week

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Black women remain at a high risk of maternal mortality in the United States. They are about three times more likely to die from a pregnancy-related death than white women, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

This ongoing paradigm is something that local Black women legislators in Pennsylvania are looking to change.

“Being Black and being pregnant should not be a death sentence,” said the Pennsylvania House of Representatives Speaker Joanna McClinton. “It should be an opportunity for joy. An opportunity to celebrate.”

On Tuesday afternoon, McClinton was one of several leaders of the Pennsylvania Black Maternal Health Caucus (PBMHC) that spoke to commemorate Black Maternal Health Week in Pennsylvania.

Members gathered inside the Pennsylvania State Capitol Rotunda in Harrisburg with Black maternal advocates to raise awareness for Black maternal mortality rates, as well as underlying health conditions affecting Black mothers each day.

“We recognize the intersection of racism and systems that do not train practitioners – like many have been – to understand the sensitivities of all of their patients,” McClinton said. “That’s why in that first year after giving birth, you’re at a higher risk, even once you’re home safely cuddling your child to die, and it’s unacceptable. That’s unacceptable in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.”