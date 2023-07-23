Gilmore’s story is another tragic statistic in the maternal mortality rates in the U.S., which have been rising in recent years. In 2021, 1,205 women in the U.S. died of maternal causes — compared to 861 in 2020. In 2019, the number was 754. The death rate among Black women is almost three times higher than among white women.

Herrera believes that validating and prioritizing the health concerns of Black mothers during pregnancy would move the needle on these numbers — and could have saved her friend’s life.

“Her death could have been prevented. Time and time again, we hear these stories of Black women [giving birth] being dismissed, ignored, or talked down upon,” she said.

Before starting A Home From Shana Foundation, Herrera spent ten years working as a corrections officer for the City of Philadelphia. She was also an intake specialist for a nonprofit that helped homeless individuals into transitional housing shelters.

She’s now a practicing doula. When working with expectant Black mothers on their prenatal wellness, she’s often running into a common concern: unstable housing. Some are mothers who are suffering domestic abuse at home, or are experiencing homelessness. And from her perspective, it’s a potential contributing factor to maternal mortality.

“If it’s not low birth weight, it is birth complications or postpartum depression, and anything that’s involved with mental health, or housing instability,” she said. “Unstable housing adds to health risks for the birth outcome in the mother.”

Now Herrera is trying to do something about it — while also honoring her friend’s memory.

Through A Home From Shana Foundation, Herrera is advocating to raise funds to build a transitional housing center called “Labor Live Love.” The goal is to temporarily house expectant Black mothers who are experiencing housing insecurity, and provide prenatal and postpartum care while helping individuals identify stable housing.

“When I worked at an emergency intake shelter for youth, there were times where I had to turn away young pregnant women because there was no space or there just wasn’t the capacity to accommodate the mother or newborn,” she said.

She called the system “heartbreaking.”

“The intake process for families who are homeless in Philadelphia is despicable. The process itself is very stressful,” she said.

And even when expectant mothers identify a housing shelter, Herrera said, there’s still the “fourth trimester,” the postpartum period that can also contribute to maternal mortality. Most shelters, she said, are not equipped to give a new mother the help she needs.

“Every childbirth is different. Six weeks after giving birth, we don’t know what our healing process is going to be like,” she said.

A Home For Shana Foundation’s current financial goal is to raise up to $500,000 to build the “Labor Live Love” shelter.

Now the effort is getting support from City Hall from Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson.