New Jersey plans to invest more than $2 million to establish a state-run center to address the state’s maternal mortality crisis and racial disparities in maternal health outcomes.

New Jersey had one of the highest maternal mortality rates in the U.S. in 2018, according to the Centers for Disease Control. The state also had one of the largest racial gaps in maternal mortality, with people of color being more likely to die during pregnancy, delivery, or shortly after giving birth.

First Lady Tammy Murphy has made solving the maternal mortality crisis her top priority since Governor Phil Murphy took office in 2018. When Gov. Murphy signed a law launching the New Jersey Maternal and Infant Health and Innovation Center, Tammy Murphy led with remarks.