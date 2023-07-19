New Jersey will spend $2.2 million to launch Maternal and Infant Health and Innovation Center in Trenton
The center in Trenton will serve as an incubator for new programs to address racial disparities in maternal health outcomes.
New Jersey plans to invest more than $2 million to establish a state-run center to address the state’s maternal mortality crisis and racial disparities in maternal health outcomes.
New Jersey had one of the highest maternal mortality rates in the U.S. in 2018, according to the Centers for Disease Control. The state also had one of the largest racial gaps in maternal mortality, with people of color being more likely to die during pregnancy, delivery, or shortly after giving birth.
First Lady Tammy Murphy has made solving the maternal mortality crisis her top priority since Governor Phil Murphy took office in 2018. When Gov. Murphy signed a law launching the New Jersey Maternal and Infant Health and Innovation Center, Tammy Murphy led with remarks.
The center is set to open in Trenton and serve as the state’s primary authority on maternal health care and as an incubator for new programs to address racial disparities in maternal health outcomes.
“This center will be an incubator for research and development, an academic and perinatal workforce training center, a data collaborative, and so much more,” Tammy Murphy said. “It will offer comprehensive clinical services for moms before, during, and after pregnancy.”
The Legislature passed a bill to establish the center and an authority board to oversee its operations. The legislation was approved along party lines as part of this year’s budget.
“Motherhood is one of the most powerful experiences that women have and share,” said Senator Shirley Turner, D-Mercer, one of the bill’s sponsors. “However, far too often for women in disadvantaged and underrepresented communities, a lack of care during pregnancy, a lack of resources, or an inferior level of care prevent all women from ever having that experience.”
New Jersey has made some progress, albeit small, in addressing maternal mortality rates over the last five years. According to the CDC, the state’s mortality rate dropped to 25.7 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births between 2018 and 2021 compared to 26.7 per 100,000 live births in 2018.
In 2018, America’s Health Rankings listed New Jersey as the 47th worst state for maternal mortality. This year, the state moved to 29th on the list.
