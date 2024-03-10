From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Members of Philadelphia’s City Council marked International Women’s Day on Friday with a conversation about racial disparities in maternal deaths. They invited community leaders, politicians and medical professionals to discuss causes and potential solutions.

The Committee on Public Health and Human Services, chaired by Councilmember at-large Nina Ahmad, convened the hearings to address inequities in local health care systems.

For many developed countries, fatal childbirths have been in decline for decades. But the United States has seen maternal deaths rise. In 2021, 1,205 women died of maternal causes in the United States compared with 861 in 2020 and 754 in 2019. The maternal mortality rate for 2021 was 32.9 deaths per 100,000 live births, compared with a rate of 23.8 in 2020. The rate of maternal deaths for Black women was 2.6 times that of white women, according to the CDC — a difference that controls for economics, geography or other health problems doesn’t erase.

Michele Lamarr-Suggs, a pastor at Royal Generation and a certified midwife at Penn Medicine, told City Council members that the disparity pointed to wider problems in American health care and life.

“We have been trying to fix the symptoms of this crisis, but have turned a blind eye to the root causes,” Suggs said. “The roots of racism, the roots of classism and gender oppression.”

Dr. Stacey Kallem, director of the Philadelphia Department of Public Health’s Maternal, Child and Family Health division, and a pediatrician, nearly brought the room to tears as she recounted the work of reviewing deaths from the complications of childbirth.

“I’ve read death certificates,” Kallem said. “The way people are found; who found them. I hear their voices in my head, and that’s why I do this work.”