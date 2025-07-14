From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

In response to a growing need for better training in Delaware’s restaurant industry, the Delaware Restaurant Foundation has launched a new partnership with Goldey-Beacom College to support current hospitality workers striving for leadership roles.

Funded through a grant from the state’s Workforce Development Board, the Hospitality Leadership Advancement Program is designed to close a persistent gap in training for entry- and mid-level managers. The program targets workers already in the field and provides them with practical skills in leadership, finance and communication.

“What we were hearing is after COVID so many people were just working and they didn’t actually end up having the time that it necessarily takes to train up from server to manager,” said Meghan Gardner, vice president of the Delaware Restaurant Foundation. “They were like in the weeds … right away and they didn’t really have the time to develop those interpersonal communication skills. Sometimes it was about finance, so even things like reading an expense report, reading the [profits and losses] and understanding Excel.”

Participants will take classes over two semesters learning personal financial management, Excel for business, group dynamic and leadership and organizational behavior. The format is designed to be flexible and accommodate workers’ busy schedules.

She added that the structure of the program wasn’t just built for participants — it also considered the needs of restaurant employers.

“We’re also able to support the employer giving these participants the time off that they need or any support that they need in terms of their job to help them successfully complete this program, too,” she said.

For participants who may face challenges outside of work, Gardner emphasized that the foundation is prepared to step in.

“We’re also able to give support for anything that someone needs to make them more successful in terms of this. Does that look like transportation? Does it look like support with tech or computers? Does it look like support with childcare while they’re in this class? So we have built in all of those resources. Then the college has all the resources with academic advising, tutoring, and career services,” she said.