Delaware launches statewide K-12 esports program, linking gaming passion to real-world career opportunities
The newest Delaware high school competition also offers students career pathways in design, cybersecurity and more via hands-on learning.
From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!
For many decades, Delaware students have competed on sports fields and in gymnasiums in a variety of athletic competitions. Soon, students will be competing in video games while also developing skills that could one day be used in a future career.
The state’s new K-12 scholastic esports program is more than just a gaming initiative. The effort is designed to bridge students’ passions and real-world opportunities in learning, career exploration and community building.
“What we’re trying to do is bring together the competitive side of esports and the scholastic side, where we’re focusing on the inclusive aspects, school climate, and culture, as well as the college and career connection aspects of it,” said Alyssa Moore, education associate for digital learning at the Delaware Department of Education.
“Helping students to look at their interest in esports and how that might connect to the opportunities for their future for jobs and what they might want to do to prepare for those jobs where they can see connections to the work that they’re doing in their other curricular classes.”
The program’s statewide rollout builds on the success of earlier pilot initiatives, which laid the foundation for its growth. From January to early April, students will participate in competitions and scrimmages, culminating in championship invitationals hosted by colleges and universities across the state.
Esports is more than just gaming as Moore says it’s also a gateway to diverse career opportunities.
“There are so many connections to STEM and computer science when it comes to esports because it lives in the digital world,” she said. “Like how are these games built and put together? How do we keep our information safe online? How do the cybersecurity aspects come in? What information or what knowledge is needed to put all these pieces together to design a game?”
Through hands-on experience, students develop critical skills such as problem-solving, collaboration and creativity — abilities that are directly transferable to numerous industries.
“It’s a great example of how we can bring students’ interests to life at school and make connections to the things that they want to and are doing outside of school in school to help make those real-world connections to the things that they’re learning and to their future goals,” Moore said.
Championship competitions will be hosted by Delaware State University, the University of Delaware, Wilmington University and Goldey-Beacom College to introduce students to scholarships, academic programs and career pathways.
The state is also partnering with Futures First Gaming, which describes itself as a company that “convenes esports enthusiasts to engage in competitive and recreational gaming events” and helping “participants to explore educational and career development pathways in science, technology, art and relevant esports disciplines.”
“I think these partnerships with the universities and with Futures First will help us show students what those possible careers are,” Moore said. “The colleges and universities have academic programs that are built around esports, and there are certificates and degrees that students can earn that are focused on esports.”
The University of Delaware’s new Bachelor of Arts in Game Studies and Esports reflects the state’s commitment to preparing students for the gaming industry. Spanning nine departments across three colleges, the program offers specializations in design, industry management and cultural studies. With the first cohort graduating in May 2024, the program connects K-12 esports initiatives with professional opportunities, ensuring students are ready to enter a booming industry.
Beyond academics, the program will also foster inclusivity and build community, creating a space where students can connect over their shared love of gaming.
“We’ve gotten feedback from students afterwards. And so many of them have said, ‘This has been an amazing experience,’” Moore noted. “And it really is an inclusive space where all students can come together with a common love of gaming, whether it’s playing the games or just maybe it’s just being a spectator.”
While the program currently operates as an extracurricular activity, plans are underway to expand its scholastic elements, integrating career development and academic opportunities more deeply.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.