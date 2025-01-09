From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

For decades after leaving the White House, President Jimmy Carter wielded a hammer with the same determination he brought to the Oval Office. Through his work with Habitat for Humanity, he built more than homes — he built hope, resilience and communities.

On Thursday, Habitat for Humanity of New Castle County honored his legacy by gathering volunteers, leaders and community members to continue his lifelong mission of creating affordable housing for families in need.

“Habitat for Humanity of New Castle County was established in 1986, just as President Carter was starting to work with Habitat internationally,” said Kevin Smith, the local chapter’s CEO. “Since 1985, he has been involved with Habitat for Humanity around the world. He didn’t found Habitat, but he really gave us a prominent position in terms of the organization and what we do.”

“We just want to do our part here in New Castle County to show our respect,” he added.

During a ceremony at a frigid housing site in Wilmington Thursday morning, workers unveiled a framed doorway featuring Carter’s image and symbolizing the countless doors he helped open for families worldwide. The display will be available for the public to view at the Christiana Mall, where people can contribute messages on the doorway before it moves to Habitat’s ReStore in Prices Corner.