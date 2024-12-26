From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

For more than 80 years, Seaford’s riverfront stood as a testament to the power of industry.

The town near Delaware’s southwest corner was once home to an oil-fired power plant and DuPont’s Nylon Plant, which helped to shape the city’s economy and environment.

The power plant, decommissioned in 2015, once fueled Seaford’s growth but left behind a legacy of contamination. Meanwhile, the DuPont Nylon Plant, established in 1939, catapulted the city onto the global stage as “The Nylon Capital of the World.” Yet, its success came with environmental costs, including pollutants that tarnished the air and groundwater. Together, these industrial titans left an indelible mark — a mix of prosperity and challenge — on a city now determined to reimagine itself.

Now, Seaford is writing a new chapter and hoping to transform those obstacles into opportunities.