Seaford aims to turn industrial legacy into a thriving community with $3M revitalization grant
A $3 million investment will transform Seaford's riverfront, cleaning up industrial sites and making way for housing, shops, and green spaces.
From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!
For more than 80 years, Seaford’s riverfront stood as a testament to the power of industry.
The town near Delaware’s southwest corner was once home to an oil-fired power plant and DuPont’s Nylon Plant, which helped to shape the city’s economy and environment.
The power plant, decommissioned in 2015, once fueled Seaford’s growth but left behind a legacy of contamination. Meanwhile, the DuPont Nylon Plant, established in 1939, catapulted the city onto the global stage as “The Nylon Capital of the World.” Yet, its success came with environmental costs, including pollutants that tarnished the air and groundwater. Together, these industrial titans left an indelible mark — a mix of prosperity and challenge — on a city now determined to reimagine itself.
Now, Seaford is writing a new chapter and hoping to transform those obstacles into opportunities.
With a $3 million investment recently announced by Gov. John Carney, the city is moving to clean up the former power plant site, a critical step in its broader effort to reclaim the riverfront and spark revitalization.
“I am proud to invest more resources in Seaford’s rejuvenation,” Carney said. “As we have done in Wilmington and as we are doing in Dover, we are focusing on Seaford as a place to support revitalization efforts. We want people to know that Seaford is a strong community, attractive to residents and visitors to live, work and raise their families. This $3 million investment keeps that progress going.”
The initiative, led by the state’s Dept. of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s Brownfields Program, signals the city’s determination to turn its industrial legacy into an environmental and economic success story.
“The focus of brownfield redevelopment is to take formerly contaminated sites, restore them to environmental health, and put them back into productive use – ideally to revitalize an area that’s been held back because a brownfield thwarted progress and prosperity,” said DNREC Secretary Shawn Garvin. “This investment in Seaford is a perfect example of these efforts. We are pleased to have been able to help partner the state with the city of Seaford and work toward the goal of seeing Seaford become a thriving city once again.”
Seaford Mayor Matt MacCoy envisions a dynamic future for the community and its downtown.
“Seaford is evolving in real time, and it is a true blessing to see the transformation up close and personal,” MacCoy said.
The riverfront redevelopment initiative represents an ambitious vision to renew the Nanticoke Rivers identity as the lifeblood of a thriving community hub. Developers, who have already introduced luxury apartments downtown, aim to create a vibrant riverwalk featuring upscale living, retail stores, restaurants, and office spaces — a striking departure from Seaford’s industrial past.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.