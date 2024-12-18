From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

For nearly two years, Georgetown’s Pallet Village has been a sanctuary for individuals experiencing homelessness, providing shelter and a path to stability for about 40 residents. Since its inception, the village has helped roughly 30% of its residents transition to permanent housing, while only 10% have returned to living in the woods.

However, the village’s capacity to fully support its residents has been constrained, at least until now. Recently, village organizers broke ground on a permanent community center, a transformative upgrade from the large white tent that had previously served as the hub for communal activities.

“For two years now, we’ve been operating with meals being provided to wherever we can find the space to prepare them,” Judsone Malone, executive director of Springboard Delaware. “Now we’ll have a beautiful commercial kitchen and so that’s going to be a huge help.”

The tent, which sat on a plywood floor, provided basic services but was far from ideal.

“We had a propane tent heater that worked very well in the winter,” Malone shared. “But we’ve never been very successful at keeping it cool in the summer. It’s always been, you know, a make-do type of situation.”