‘It’s transition time’

Jim Martin is the director of The Shepherd’s Office, which works to help those experiencing homelessness in southern Delaware. He draws on his own experience with homelessness to guide his work. His organization provides crucial support, offering over 300 warm meals daily and free clothing, as well as morning prayers and Bible studies for those in need.

After 15 years of serving those in need, including people living in the encampment, he said he appreciates the previous landowner who allowed people to stay in the wooded area for more than a decade.

“I don’t even know his name, but I love him because he tried to help over all these years,” he said. “Now it’s transition time. Like, what do we do now? Do we kick all the homeless out of Georgetown?”

With the sale of the land by its private owner, future development plans might be in motion.

“There’s a beginning, a middle and an end to everything, and well, it came to an end. [The previous landowner] gave probably a year’s notice that this day would be coming,” Martin said. “He said ‘Hey, we’re moving forward with development plans here and this is my private property, I’m allowed to develop. So I’m trying to give you guys a heads up.’”

Martin has a solution at his fingertips but said it will take collaboration between government and community leaders to make it a reality.

“It’s a homeless hub,” Martin said of his idea to create a “shanty town,” a centralized location for people experiencing homelessness to live and get connected to services they need.

His approach would be a pilot test, aiming to address the needs of the hundreds living without homes in Georgetown and integrate services from key local institutions like Sun Behavioral Health Center, Family Court, child services and the Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles.

“It’s going to be a tough topic, but I think they have to do an overlay over the existing zoning ordinance and just say, ‘Okay, see that five acres over there? Let’s just give that to the homeless,’” he said. “Let them set up a shanty town, because I don’t think the solution is to just let them just disappear somewhere in the woods, somewhere behind a bush.”

“I’m ramping it up to the elected leaders now because we need their help, honestly. [Mayor] Bill West is doing all he can to help them, but we need maybe the county people to help and the state people to help,” he added. “They need a place somewhere.”

Councilmember Tony Neal has lived in Georgetown for nearly his entire life. He currently resides near the railroad tracks, where he could observe people coming and going from the encampment. As an active community member, he joined the town council this year to address local issues, including homelessness, and is collaborating with others to tackle this major concern.

“By me stepping up to the plate and doing what I’m supposed to do, I can make the community better, and now it’s giving me more leverage to reach out to the other people in the community,” he said. “Before I’d seen it, but I never addressed it.”

A few weeks ago, community leaders gathered to discuss pressing issues, with homelessness as a common concern. Neal noted a few potential solutions proposed.

“We just came up with some good solutions. We talked about a few things, but I am working on trying to form a committee to try to talk to certain people,” he said.

After forming his committee, Neal plans to present their solutions to spark discussion with council members, secure additional resources and ultimately make Georgetown a better place to live.