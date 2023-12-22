What a ‘Code Purple’ means for Delaware residents

This story is from Young, Unhoused and Unseen, a podcast production from WHYY News and Temple University’s Logan Center for Urban Investigative Reporting.

When extreme cold is forecast for Delaware, officials may activate a “Code Purple” to open up additional beds and warm shelter space beyond what’s offered year-round across the state.

In other parts of the Delaware Valley, such conditions often prompt a “Code Blue.” In Delaware, “Code Purple” is the standard.

Since most of Delaware’s Code Purple sites are managed by volunteers, the activation and implementation of Code Purple varies by county and site.

Delawareans can connect to Code Purple resources via Delaware 211 by calling or texting 211. Residents may also call the Delaware Housing Alliance’s Centralized Intake Line at 1-833-346-3233. Centralized Intake services are available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Code Purple resources may also be accessed by calling an individual shelter listed below:

New Castle County