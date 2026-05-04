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A Delaware emergency shelter that has served nearly 100 women in the past year — many fleeing violence, battling untreated mental health conditions or facing homelessness — is now at risk of shutting its doors.

At House of Hope in Kent County, leaders say funding shortfalls could force difficult decisions in the coming months. The 16-bed shelter is the only one of its kind serving women in the county, and is one of three in the state.

The shelter offers the women who live there more than just a bed. It provides short-term housing and support for those with nowhere else to turn.

“While they’re here, they can still stay here up to 45 days. And we provide case management,” said Larry Merchant, the shelter’s board chair. “We help them get résumés, Social Security cards, IDs. We are not a clinical facility. We don’t offer mental health, but we give them the right resources where they can receive mental health if they need it.”

According to Merchant, the need for that support has changed dramatically over time.

“Thirty years ago, the homeless population tended to be people who had been through a divorce, a major family crisis, or had unpaid medical expenses, and they ended up homeless,” he said. “Over the years, I’ve seen that progress more towards, quite honestly, people with untreated mental health, domestic violence backgrounds, substance abuse backgrounds, and simply the inability to afford housing.”

And the broader issue, he said, is simple.

“Housing, period, is an issue,” he said. “Affordable housing is the issue.”