Current state law unenforceable due to free speech concerns

Jim Martin is the director of the Shepherd’s Office in Georgetown, which helps people experiencing homelessness. Once homeless himself, he’s spent 15 years serving people in need. He said town residents are unhappy with the group’s efforts to feed and care for those struggling.

“It just annoys people so much to see all the homeless out there,” he said. “They would rather the homeless be invisible. I think they don’t want to be reminded that there’s people that are desperately poor.”

Some state lawmakers say their constituents want additional legal restrictions to curb vagrancy in their districts. Joint Finance Committee Chair Trey Paradee, D-Dover, said there seems to be an uptick in petty crimes in Wilmington and Dover.

“It’s frustrating for the police officers who feel like they’re arresting some of the same people over and over and over again, and then those individuals aren’t being held accountable,” Paradee told Delaware Supreme Court Chief Justice Collins Seitz during a recent budget hearing. “But I think it’s also very frustrating for the public.”

Other state lawmakers are wary of taking a one-sided approach. Senate Majority Leader Bryan Townsend, D-Newark, said he removed his name from the Senate bill in April after deciding against sponsoring it.

“I have concerns about any approach that does not properly provide for housing supports and other supports for the individuals we see panhandling on our roadways,” he said. “We cannot use simply a criminal approach to solve this problem.”

The state’s anti-loitering and anti-solicitation laws can’t be enforced after a 2024 legal settlement between the American Civil Liberties Union of Delaware and the state and city of Wilmington. The civil rights group sued, arguing it was unconstitutional.

Jennings’ proposed legislation tries to avoid potential free speech and due process infringement by talking about traffic safety rather than “pedestrians soliciting rides or business.”

Delaware Department of Justice spokesperson Mat Marshall said the measure preserves the most critical public safety and public order elements of the loitering and solicitation statutes as they previously existed, and puts the state on sound constitutional ground.

Mike Brickner, executive director of the ACLU of Delaware, said his organization has some concerns with Jennings’ bill as written.

“We believe there are several parts of that bill that, very likely, could still be found unconstitutional, that are vague, that run afoul of other legal cases that have come out of federal courts in terms of how you can and cannot regulate unhoused people and their speech and where they exist out in the community,” he said. “So we still have some pretty significant concerns about this proposed legislation.”

Marshall said the DOJ is confident the bill would pass constitutional muster.