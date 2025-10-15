What are journalists missing from the state of Delaware? What would you most like WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

Wilmington resident Debbie Pyle has been living without a home since 2019. Tears stream down her face as she describes her daily reality.

“There’s nothing good about being homeless, nothing, because you’re looked down on,” she said. “They think you’re nothing, you’re a piece of crap.”

Wilmington Mayor John Carney vowed to make addressing homelessness a priority in his first year in office. But housing advocates say recommendations recently issued by a city task force don’t go far enough.

The number of people experiencing homelessness in the state is growing. Nearly 1,600 people are unhoused in Delaware, according to January’s Point in Time count by the nonprofit organization Housing Alliance Delaware. More than 600 reside in Wilmington and, of those, just 188 received street services.