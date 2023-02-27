Delaware’s first pallet village is now home to a group of nearly 50 people experiencing homelessness. The group of tiny homes in Georgetown provides shelter as well as community support to help residents get back on their feet.

The 64-square-foot cabins now provide shelter for 46 residents, with air conditioning, heat, and electrical outlets included. They’re spaced about eight feet apart, the minimum amount allowed by the fire marshal. The area includes four common bathrooms, one of which is ADA accessible.

The village started as just an idea two years ago. The Springboard Collaborative along with First State Community Action Agency officially opened the cabins to residents last month.

“We are open, and people have had a chance to move in and get settled,” said Judsone Malone, Springboard’s executive director. After two weeks of occupancy, Malone said they’ve already seen a transformation among some residents. “We’re finding some really significant progress in terms of people who now want to get off their dependencies and go through a detox or they want to work on their goals,” he said.

Springboard did outreach work in the community for six months to identify residents who could be helped. “We had our computers set up and we were interviewing them,” Malone said. “It was a way of gathering information… so we can better fill in the gaps where they need support.”

Future plans for the village also include a community center with specialists working with residents to address mental or physical health needs, addiction, job training, and other help.

So far, six or seven residents struggling with substance use have gone through a detoxification process, Malone said.

The program is supported by groups such as La Red, Beebe Hospital, Brandywine Bright View, and the Department of Health and Social Services.

“Beebe is coming about at least twice a month [with] a medical bus, so they can walk right up the street and get medical attention,” he said. “The Department of Health and Social Services or the Mental Health Service division have … done mental health screenings for almost the entire population.”