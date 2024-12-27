100-plus cities in the U.S. banned homeless camping this year. But will it work?

This story originally appeared on NPR.

In the six months since the U.S. Supreme Court made it easier for cities to crack down on homelessness, more than a hundred places around the country have banned people from sleeping outside even if they have nowhere else to go.

The spike reflects widespread frustration over record-high rates of homelessness, along with drug use and mental breakdowns in public spaces. But advocates for the unhoused warn that more fines and jail time will only make the problem worse.

The new laws are in rural, urban and suburban towns and cities — both Republican-led and Democratic — and span every region, including in places not known for homelessness, like West Virginia, New Hampshire and Wyoming. Many of the bans are in California, home to about half of the nation’s quarter of a million people who live outside.

“Letting them stay in place is cruel. We want to prompt them to come to a better place,” says Tom Patti, a San Joaquin County supervisor in California’s Central Valley.

He spearheaded an ordinance to make it “uncomfortable” for people to camp outside. It bans sleeping in cars and requires people living outside to move at least 300 feet every hour. Patti says the county’s approach will no longer be reaching out to people for weeks or months to offer blankets and build trust.

“We’ve now shifted to a ‘Hello? Where are you from? Where is your support network? Let’s help get you back to home,'” he says.

San Joaquin County’s law also calls for creating safe camping spaces, though Patti says that will take time to coordinate with cities. Violators of the new ban face a fine of up to $1,000 and six months in jail, but Patti says enforcement is discretionary.

“We’re not hardcore,” he says. “But we do know that if a person’s trying to build a pallet palace with their blue tarps and tents, we say, ‘No, no, no, you’re not allowed to do this, you are trespassing.'”

Critics say camping bans do nothing to fix the problems driving homelessness

In 2018, a federal appeals court ruled that cities could not punish people for sleeping outside, because it would amount to cruel and unusual punishment if they had nowhere else to go. The Supreme Court declined to take up the case. That left nine Western states unable to clear out encampments unless they offered people a place to stay. Some larger cities responded by beefing up their supply of shelter beds and investing significant money to build affordable housing.

But the homeless population in California and elsewhere rose relentlessly. Economists say a key factor has been a massive housing shortage that’s pushed up rents and home prices faster than wages, a trend made worse by pandemic price spikes and inflation. A large body of research has found that high housing costs drive up homelessness.

By the time a more conservative U.S. Supreme Court took up camping bans this year, politicians of both parties were pushing for more flexibility to manage what they considered a public health and safety crisis.

So far, in the months since the ruling, some places with aggressive new camping bans have ramped up fines and arrests. Backers say the aim is to push people into drug treatment or other help that can get them off the streets. Advocates for the unhoused believe the ruling has also emboldened enforcement in states outside the West who’d passed their own camping bans.

But other cities have been slow to apply their harsher new laws.

“Law enforcement in a lot of these communities actually don’t want to be the first line of services for people who are experiencing homelessness,” says Ann Oliva, CEO of the National Alliance to End Homelessness. “And it’s a drain on their resources.”

She and other advocates also say saddling someone with fines or an arrest record only makes it harder for them to get housing or find a job. Plus, treatment programs and shelter beds are in short supply. “No community in the country has enough resources to serve everybody who’s experiencing homelessness,” Oliva says.