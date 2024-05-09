Kensington sweep ‘doesn’t make a dent’ but is a start, says City Council member

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Philadelphia’s sweep of a homeless encampment in Kensington is a start, but deep-seated issues remain. That’s according to Councilmember Quetcy Lozada, who represents the area.

Lozada was at Kensington and Allegheny avenues as the tarps, tents and other shelters were removed from the once-thriving business district, which had been transformed into something of a tent city.

Lozada said many of the people living on the streets in the targeted two-block area had already fled well before social service assistance was made available Wednesday morning.

“I wasn’t disappointed, I was just concerned that in initiatives like that one, there’s always room for things not to go as planned,” she told WHYY News. “We never expected a downpour. We never expected folks to go away before all of the services that they could have taken advantage of arrived.”