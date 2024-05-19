More than 28% of Black Philadelphians face food insecurity. Philabundance wants to fix that

This story originally appeared in The Philadelphia Tribune.

More than 28% of Black Philadelphians faced food insecurity in 2022.

Overall, food insecurity in the region jumped from 13.6% to 21.2% in three years.

And 67% of area residents live below the 200% threshold for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP.

These startling statistics from Feeding America are why Philabundance, an arm of the national nonprofit, has spent the last 40 years working to help local residents struggling with food insecurity.

“It’s one of the reasons why, as a food bank, and as our partners across the country, we advocate for supports like SNAP and WIC [Women, Infants and Children], and we encourage government to make those programs available, but also make them easier for people to access,” said Philabundance CEO Loree Jones-Brown in an interview with The Philadelphia Tribune. “The reality is, what we are all hoping for is an environment, where in a world where people can make those choices for themselves.”

Jones-Brown noted that the level of food insecurity in the region is the highest it’s been since the Great Recession in 2008.