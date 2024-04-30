A Mercer County group is helping make food pantries more accessible to people with disabilities

From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

Trenton Health Team has launched an initiative to help individuals with disabilities in Mercer County access food pantries.

Matthew Broad, director of programs at Trenton Health Team, said his organization is working closely with Mercer Street Friends and dozens of partner agencies to identify and clarify which food pantries are accessible to those with disabilities.

The organization has expanded a free food-finder online directory, which provides critically important information for people with disabilities.

“It has everything from when the pantries are open, and a bit about the eligibility,” he said. “Because some pantries have different eligibility requirements, and then something we added to that tool, is we added accessibility information.”

He said individuals with different disabilities may face a number of challenges.

“They might not be able to get to the food pantry, make it into the food pantry, receive the food and then get it home, some folks that are maybe working two jobs don’t have the ability to go to a food pantry that’s open 9 to 5,” Broad said.