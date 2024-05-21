Residents warned of possible measles exposure in Philadelphia and Montgomery County

Health officials say those who aren't immunized and develop symptoms between now and June 7 should contact a doctor.

    • May 20, 2024
MMR — the modern combination vaccine against measles, mumps and rubella — provides stronger, longer-lasting protection against measles than the stand-alone measles vaccine typically given in the U.S. in the early 1960s. (Eric Risberg/AP Photo)

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Health officials are warning the public about potential measles exposure in several locations in Philadelphia and Montgomery County.

The locations, dates and times of potential exposure are:

CVS Pharmacy

10901C Bustleton Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19116

Wednesday, May 15, 2024, 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Holy Redeemer Hospital Emergency Department

1648 Huntingdon Pk., Strauss Emergency Pavilion, Meadowbrook, PA 19046

Thursday, May 16 until Friday, May 17, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Holy Redeemer Hospital Medical-Surgical Unit

1648 Huntingdon Pk., Strauss Emergency Pavilion, Meadowbrook, PA 19046

Thursday, May 16 until Friday, May 17, 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Health officials say people who are vaccinated do not need to worry, saying the measles vaccine is “extremely effective at preventing measles.”

If you are not immunized and develop symptoms between now and June 7, you are urged to contact your doctor right away.

The early symptoms of measles are fever, runny nose, cough and puffy, red eyes, followed by a rash.

For more information about measles, visit this page at CDC.gov.

