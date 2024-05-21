This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Health officials are warning the public about potential measles exposure in several locations in Philadelphia and Montgomery County.

The locations, dates and times of potential exposure are:

CVS Pharmacy

10901C Bustleton Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19116

Wednesday, May 15, 2024, 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Holy Redeemer Hospital Emergency Department

1648 Huntingdon Pk., Strauss Emergency Pavilion, Meadowbrook, PA 19046

Thursday, May 16 until Friday, May 17, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Holy Redeemer Hospital Medical-Surgical Unit

1648 Huntingdon Pk., Strauss Emergency Pavilion, Meadowbrook, PA 19046

Thursday, May 16 until Friday, May 17, 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.