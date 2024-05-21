Residents warned of possible measles exposure in Philadelphia and Montgomery County
Health officials say those who aren't immunized and develop symptoms between now and June 7 should contact a doctor.
Health officials are warning the public about potential measles exposure in several locations in Philadelphia and Montgomery County.
The locations, dates and times of potential exposure are:
CVS Pharmacy
10901C Bustleton Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19116
Wednesday, May 15, 2024, 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Holy Redeemer Hospital Emergency Department
1648 Huntingdon Pk., Strauss Emergency Pavilion, Meadowbrook, PA 19046
Thursday, May 16 until Friday, May 17, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Holy Redeemer Hospital Medical-Surgical Unit
1648 Huntingdon Pk., Strauss Emergency Pavilion, Meadowbrook, PA 19046
Thursday, May 16 until Friday, May 17, 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Health officials say people who are vaccinated do not need to worry, saying the measles vaccine is “extremely effective at preventing measles.”
If you are not immunized and develop symptoms between now and June 7, you are urged to contact your doctor right away.
The early symptoms of measles are fever, runny nose, cough and puffy, red eyes, followed by a rash.
For more information about measles, visit this page at CDC.gov.
