From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Philadelphia health officials are reporting the city’s first case of measles in 2025 and warning that people may have recently been exposed to the virus at two locations in the city.

The city’s Department of Public Health said the new case involved someone who was exposed to the highly infectious viral disease while traveling abroad.

People in Philadelphia may have been exposed to measles if they visited the South Philadelphia Health and Literacy Center on March 7 between 10:45 a.m. and 2:40 p.m., or on March 8 between 9:05 a.m. and 1:20 p.m.

The center includes the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia’s Pediatric Primary Care South Philadelphia and the city’s Health Center No. 2.

Others also may have been exposed to measles if they were at the CHOP emergency department in University City on March 10 between 7:55 and 10:15 a.m.

The case identified is not connected to the recent infection in Montgomery County or any outbreaks in other parts of the country, officials said Wednesday.