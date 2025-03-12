Philly health officials confirm city’s first measles case of 2025, warn of possible exposures at CHOP and South Philly health center
The Philadelphia Department of Public Health has identified at least one local case of measles, unrelated to the recent case in Montgomery County.Listen 1:05
Philadelphia health officials are reporting the city’s first case of measles in 2025 and warning that people may have recently been exposed to the virus at two locations in the city.
The city’s Department of Public Health said the new case involved someone who was exposed to the highly infectious viral disease while traveling abroad.
People in Philadelphia may have been exposed to measles if they visited the South Philadelphia Health and Literacy Center on March 7 between 10:45 a.m. and 2:40 p.m., or on March 8 between 9:05 a.m. and 1:20 p.m.
The center includes the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia’s Pediatric Primary Care South Philadelphia and the city’s Health Center No. 2.
Others also may have been exposed to measles if they were at the CHOP emergency department in University City on March 10 between 7:55 and 10:15 a.m.
The case identified is not connected to the recent infection in Montgomery County or any outbreaks in other parts of the country, officials said Wednesday.
Early symptoms of measles infection include fever, runny nose, cough and puffy eyes, followed by a rash of small red spots. Measles, which spreads through direct contact with respiratory droplets or through droplets left in the air from coughing or sneezing, is contagious four days before and after a rash appears, health experts say.
People who are unvaccinated against measles and have been exposed after visiting either of these locations during the specific times should quarantine or stay away from others for 21 days after exposure, according to health officials.
Those who develop symptoms of infection through March 31 should immediately contact their health providers and notify the city’s health department at 215-685-6740.
Adults and children who’ve received the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine are at extremely low risk of becoming ill and do not have to quarantine. The vaccine is 97% effective in preventing measles infection and offers lifelong protection, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Anyone who has already been infected with measles in the past is also considered protected from subsequent infections.
“We believe there is no threat to the general public associated with this case of measles,” Health Commissioner Dr. Palak Raval-Nelson said in a statement. “As vaccination rates across the country continue to drop, there are more and more opportunities for people who cannot be vaccinated to be exposed to this deadly disease. That’s why it is critical for everyone who needs to be protected from measles to get vaccinated.”
The first dose of the MMR vaccine is recommended for children at 12–15 months old, with a second dose typically given at ages 4–6 years old.
Health experts say community vaccination rates for measles remain high. In Philadelphia, about 97.5% of seventh-grade students and 97.1% of 12th-grade students are fully vaccinated, according to state data for the 2023–2024 school year.
The MMR vaccination rate among Philadelphia kindergarteners is slightly lower, at 94.5%, state data shows.
