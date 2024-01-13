From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Additional walk-in and pop-up clinics for measles vaccination are scheduled in Philadelphia this weekend and later this month.

Health experts are emphasizing vaccination as city officials continue to monitor a local measles outbreak dating back to mid-December.

The city Department of Public Health has so far confirmed eight cases, with no new cases reported as of Friday.

Measles is a highly contagious airborne viral disease earmarked by fever and red skin rashes. Children under 5 and older adults have a higher risk of becoming hospitalized with serious complications such as diarrhea and dehydration, pneumonia and encephalitis, or inflammation of the brain.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that children at one year old get the first dose in a two-dose vaccination series for measles, mumps and rubella (MMR). Older children and adults can also get vaccinated if they haven’t already been immunized.