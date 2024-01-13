Philadelphia adds more pop-up and walk-in measles vaccine clinics as city officials continue to monitor local outbreak
The Philadelphia Department of Public Health has identified eight confirmed cases of measles and nine locations where people may have been exposed.
Additional walk-in and pop-up clinics for measles vaccination are scheduled in Philadelphia this weekend and later this month.
Health experts are emphasizing vaccination as city officials continue to monitor a local measles outbreak dating back to mid-December.
The city Department of Public Health has so far confirmed eight cases, with no new cases reported as of Friday.
Measles is a highly contagious airborne viral disease earmarked by fever and red skin rashes. Children under 5 and older adults have a higher risk of becoming hospitalized with serious complications such as diarrhea and dehydration, pneumonia and encephalitis, or inflammation of the brain.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that children at one year old get the first dose in a two-dose vaccination series for measles, mumps and rubella (MMR). Older children and adults can also get vaccinated if they haven’t already been immunized.
Measles vaccination rates remain high in Philadelphia, with about 93% of children vaccinated by age 6, according to city officials.
Upcoming MMR vaccine clinics will be offered at the following sites:
Weekly Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 3 p.m.
- Health Center 3, 555 S. 43rd Street, 19104
- Health Center 4, 4400 Haverford Avenue, 19104
- Health Center 5, 1900 N. 20th. Street, 19121
Sat., Jan. 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Catholic Social Services
7340 Jackson Street
Mon., Jan. 15 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Dr. Ala Stanford Center for Health Equity
2001 West Lehigh Avenue
Sat., Jan. 20 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Health Center #10
2230 Cottman Avenue, 19149
Sat., Jan. 27 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Health Center #10
2230 Cottman Avenue, 19149
Sat., Feb. 10 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Health Center #10
2230 Cottman Avenue, 19149
