Public health officials in Philadelphia have confirmed two more cases of measles, bringing the total number of cases to eight in an ongoing local outbreak that originated at a daycare center.

A list of potential exposure locations now includes Nemours Hospital in Delaware, as well as Holy Redeemer Pediatric Urgent Care Meadowbrook and Jefferson Abington Hospital Emergency Department in Montgomery County.

City health officials are conducting contact tracing to notify people who may have been exposed to measles at these locations on certain dates and times within the past three weeks.