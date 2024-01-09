Philadelphia measles outbreak reaches 8 confirmed cases as city offers walk-in vaccine clinics
The list of potential exposure locations has grown to include health care sites in Delaware and Montgomery County, Pa.
Public health officials in Philadelphia have confirmed two more cases of measles, bringing the total number of cases to eight in an ongoing local outbreak that originated at a daycare center.
A list of potential exposure locations now includes Nemours Hospital in Delaware, as well as Holy Redeemer Pediatric Urgent Care Meadowbrook and Jefferson Abington Hospital Emergency Department in Montgomery County.
City health officials are conducting contact tracing to notify people who may have been exposed to measles at these locations on certain dates and times within the past three weeks.
Measles is a highly contagious viral disease that can cause fever and red skin rashes. The number of annual cases in the United States has remained low due to high vaccination rates, but clusters of breakouts have occurred, mostly among unvaccinated people.
Most people recover from an infection, but children under 5 and older adults are at risk of suffering complications like ear infections, diarrhea and dehydration, pneumonia and inflammation of the brain.
About 93% of Philadelphia children are vaccinated against measles, according to city officials.
But for children and adults who aren’t, the city is offering temporary walk-in clinics for the combination measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine. Philadelphia residents are eligible and can get doses Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. at the following locations:
- Health Center 3, 555 S. 43rd Street
- Health Center 4, 4400 Haverford Avenue
- Health Center 5, 1900 N. 20th Street
Vaccines will be given without appointments, copays or fees. Proof of residency is required and can include either an official identification card or a piece of mail containing a local address.
