Fewer people today smoke traditional tobacco cigarettes compared to a decade or two ago, and that number continues to decline.

But smoking tobacco is still the leading cause of preventable deaths in the United States, and electronic cigarettes keep nicotine addictions alive.

A new report shows that states are making some progress in strengthening tobacco control efforts and reducing poor health outcomes. But many programs and initiatives continue to go underfunded.

“You have to have programs that are well-funded and sustainable,” said Deb Brown, chief mission officer of the American Lung Association. “You really need to make sure that you have programs that people can count on, for example, to help them quit smoking, where they can count on a program to encourage young people not to ever start smoking.”

The American Lung Association released its newest State of Tobacco Control report Wednesday. It shows that Delaware has taken the lead in prevention and treatment efforts in the Delaware Valley.

Delaware spends about 82% of the amount of money recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to adequately address tobacco use and nicotine addiction.

New Jersey and Pennsylvania spend drastically smaller amounts of the states’ recommended funding levels — 8.7% and 12.8%, respectively.