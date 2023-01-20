More than 20 years have passed since the September 11th terrorist attacks, and thousands of emergency and first responders who went to sites like Ground Zero are still dealing with serious health issues from their exposure to toxins.

The World Trade Center Health Program provides responders and survivors with long-term care, at no cost, for a range of related health conditions, and as of Wednesday, for the first time, the federal program will now cover treatment for uterine cancer.

“All of these people volunteered to be at a terrible place and at a terrible time,” Dr. Iris Udasin said. “Now we can treat everybody for their cancer, and that’s a really good thing.”

Udasin is medical director of the World Trade Center Health Program Clinical Center of Excellence at Rutgers University in Piscataway, New Jersey.

The clinical center is among several sites in the region that treat responders enrolled in the health program, which also provides annual health screenings and exams.