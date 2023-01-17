Kensington’s Esperanza Health Center eyes expansion, new wellness center

Esperanza has a well-established program for substance use treatment, as Philly continues to combat the ongoing opioid crisis. With the grant, the nonprofit hopes to expand the program, with the goal of enrolling more than 2,000 patients annually.

The grant will also support Esperanza in adding two new medical teams and a dental team.

Beyond the grant funding, Esperanza is planning on opening a new community wellness center in the spring called “The CORE,” or the Community, Opportunity, Resiliency, and Equity wellness center.

The CORE will be a newly built, 24,000-square-foot community center adjacent to Esperanza’s current medical care facility on East Allegheny Avenue. The center, which will serve as a gymnasium, fitness center, and conference space for patients and residents, will be mostly free to the general public, with some amenities such as event space and the fitness center subject to fees. Esperanza estimates that over the first five years, the community center will be utilized by at least 12,000 Kensington-area residents.

Susan Post, CEO of Esperanza Health Center, said that the opioid crisis isn’t the only community-wide health disparity facing Kensington. For many residents, access to housing, legal services, and good nutrition are among many stressors that hinder overall wellness.

“There’s social determinants of health that impact a person’s ability to be healthy,” Post said. “We see all these things — eating, being together, exercising, having social relationships — that are really important to people’s health. And so because of that, we decided that we would build this building.”

Since Esperanza opened in 1989, Post said, the city’s ongoing gun violence crisis has become a major issue to tackle. Opening the new community wellness center, she hopes, will provide a hub and place of safety for residents.

“There’s been a lot of trauma in all of Philadelphia with gun violence,” she said. “It’s especially harsh in Kensington. Raising children in areas where there’s so much trauma, things like that break kids and they break families.”