The College of Physicians didn’t take part in conducting the experiments. The studies were led by Dr. Albert Kligman, a professor of dermatology at the University of Pennsylvania Medical School who became known for his invention of Retin-A, the acne medication.

Kligman, who died in 2010, received support from the city, government agencies, chemical companies, and pharmaceutical manufacturers to test viruses, fungus, treatments for skin conditions, and chemical agents like asbestos and dioxin, the poisonous component of Agent Orange, on hundreds of incarcerated people.

The doctor was a fellow of the College of Physicians, which honored him with the organization’s Distinguished Achievement Award in 2003, despite protests from justice advocates.

“The College of Physicians offers its deepest sympathies for those who suffered, including their families, and it apologizes for its silence in not expressing these sentiments sooner,” leaders said in a statement.

The college stripped Kligman of the achievement award.

“Though this apology is long overdue, it is no less heartfelt for the delay,” college leaders wrote.

Hornblum is a researcher, author, and activist who has dedicated much of his career to documenting cases of medical ethics violations. He worked in the Philadelphia prison system in the early 70s and saw evidence of the Holmesburg experiments firsthand.

“You were likely to see scores and scores of inmates with patches on their back and their arms, being part of all sorts of experiments, some innocuous, some quite dangerous,” he said. “They were really lab rats in every sense of the word, but they were human beings who were powerless.”

He said the college’s apology is significant because it recognizes how silence can preserve the status quo when harm is being done to others.

“They represent that entity that knew better, but never spoke up about it,” Hornblum said.