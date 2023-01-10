Changes that eased access to health care during the pandemic will soon be reversed

Mink is also up to date with his COVID-19 vaccinations, but worries about what will happen when the vaccines are no longer free. Last August, the federal government announced they do not have more funds from Congress to pay for COVID-19 vaccines that can be freely provided.

“What if in two months, we got a new variant … coming …and now I need a new booster, and now I can’t afford it?”

He is a community activist for Health Educated, a nonprofit in Delaware County that has hosted vaccine clinics, health fairs, and webinars. Founder Kristin Motley is a pharmacist who has worked on vaccine clinics before the pandemic. She said the fact that the COVID-19 vaccines were free made a big difference.

“It allowed us to go into the community, wherever people were, to provide the vaccines, to provide testing and to say, you don’t have to register, you don’t have to bring I.D., you don’t have to bring insurance. You just come,” she said. “That was really nice to be able to help people in that way with no red tape, no bureaucracy … it was so seamless.”

The health departments in Pennsylvania and Delaware say they plan to keep providing free tests and vaccines for the foreseeable future, and that the federal government has yet to say when the free vaccine supply will be cut off.

Another big concern is what will happen once people on Medicaid, the public health insurance program for people on low income, have to start filling out the paperwork to re-enroll again. Usually, they have to reapply every year to show that they still qualify based on their income.

The federal government recognized that a pandemic would be a bad time for people to lose access to medical care because they cannot pay, so the Families First Coronavirus Response Act required states to keep people on Medicaid as long as the country was in a public health emergency. That means people on Medicaid, and their medical providers, did not have to fill out the forms to re-apply for the past two years.

Robert (WHYY agreed not to use his last name to protect his privacy) has not been on Medicaid for a few years. But he recently signed up again because his daughter encouraged him to go for a checkup. He’s filled out the paperwork before, so it only took him about half an hour, with his daughter’s help.

He has ADHD, so having a second set of eyes on his application was good.

“If we miss one little detail, they would reject you,” he said. “I usually get two applications, so if I mess up on one. I can do the other one.”

If someone makes a mistake on their forms to get Medicaid, they could be denied coverage.

Jenn Lydic is the director of social services and community engagement at the Public Health Management Corporation, a nonprofit that runs six health centers in Philadelphia. She says the reprieve from renewal paperwork “allowed for a continuity that I think has really been lifesaving for a lot of folks.”

“I know so many patients who have now been able to really finally get ahead of a lot of their health conditions, to be living with a chronic and acute health condition and know that they are going to be able to consistently access medication.”

Research shows that disruptions in Medicaid coverage can lead to delayed care, less preventative care, and higher health care costs due to pent up demand.