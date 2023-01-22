The COVID-19 pandemic has changed everything. What should we know about how you approach the world now? How has the pandemic changed your social life, your work life, your interactions with your neighbors? Get in touch here.

The federal government, in partnership with a telemedicine provider, is launching a study to look at the efficiency of at-home testing and treatment for COVID-19.

The national pilot program’s first site will be in Berks County, Pennsylvania.

State officials said their hope is to create more health equity across the Commonwealth.

“The Home Test to Treat pilot program is a step toward that goal and we are excited that Berks County was chosen as the first in the nation to pilot this important program,” said former Acting Secretary of Health and Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson in a statement last week.