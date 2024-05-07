From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Registered nurses formed a picket line Monday outside St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children in North Philadelphia as they called on hospital owners for higher wages and benefits, safe staffing limits, retention strategies and more resources.

“Here at St. Chris’, we are the resource,” said Uhura “Free” Russ, a registered nurse in the emergency department. “We are giving good care, but we could give better care if the hospital supported us.”

Leaders of St. Christopher’s Nurses United, a member of the Pennsylvania Association of Staff Nurses and Allied Professionals, are currently negotiating a new contract with the hospital and its owner, Tower Health, on behalf of about 485 registered nurses.

The hospital provides pediatric acute care and is operated in partnership with Drexel University. About 82% of families and patients there have Medicaid, a public insurance program for people with low incomes.

The workers’ previous contract expired earlier this year on January 31.

Monday’s showing outside the hospital was an informational picket — union leaders said they are close to reaching a new contract with management but accused Tower Health of being unwilling to compromise.

In a statement, officials with Tower Health said, “We continue to negotiate with PASNAP leaders in good faith,” and that the organization’s primary commitment is “the well-being and care of our patients and staff.”