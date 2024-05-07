‘We are not robots’: Philly nurses at St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children call for more resources, support at work

About 485 registered nurses at St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children in Philadelphia are negotiating a new union contract with Tower Health.

Nurses and union supporters picket outside St. Christopher’s Children’s Hospital with signs reading retain us respect us our patients are worth it, among others

Nurses and union supporters picketed outside St. Christopher’s Children’s Hospital in Philadelphia, calling on the hospital to maintain safe staffing levels and retain employed nurses, on May 6, 2024. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Registered nurses formed a picket line Monday outside St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children in North Philadelphia as they called on hospital owners for higher wages and benefits, safe staffing limits, retention strategies and more resources.

“Here at St. Chris’, we are the resource,” said Uhura “Free” Russ, a registered nurse in the emergency department. “We are giving good care, but we could give better care if the hospital supported us.”

Nurses and union supporters picketing
Nurses and union supporters picketed outside St. Christopher’s Children’s Hospital in Philadelphia, calling on the hospital to maintain safe staffing levels and retain employed nurses on May 6, 2024. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

Leaders of St. Christopher’s Nurses United, a member of the Pennsylvania Association of Staff Nurses and Allied Professionals, are currently negotiating a new contract with the hospital and its owner, Tower Health, on behalf of about 485 registered nurses.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

The hospital provides pediatric acute care and is operated in partnership with Drexel University. About 82% of families and patients there have Medicaid, a public insurance program for people with low incomes.

The workers’ previous contract expired earlier this year on January 31.

Monday’s showing outside the hospital was an informational picket — union leaders said they are close to reaching a new contract with management but accused Tower Health of being unwilling to compromise.

Nurses and union supporters picketing
Nurses and union supporters picketed outside St. Christopher’s Children’s Hospital in Philadelphia, calling on the hospital to maintain safe staffing levels and retain employed nurses on May 6, 2024. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

In a statement, officials with Tower Health said, “We continue to negotiate with PASNAP leaders in good faith,” and that the organization’s primary commitment is “the well-being and care of our patients and staff.”

Related Content

Becky Murphy, emergency department registered nurse and vice president of the union chapter, said more investments and resources must be dedicated to staff at this particular hospital, seeing that it serves vulnerable populations in one of the most economically distressed areas of the city.

“We are essentially a community hospital that the community needs and a community loves,” Murphy said. “We need the resources and we need to be listened to because we are the experts at the bedside, we know what we’re talking about.”

Becky Murphy and Uhura Free Russ
Becky Murphy, an emergency room nurse and St. Christopher’s Hospital For Children Nurses United vice president (left), and Uhura “Free” Russ, a pediatric nurse and St. Christopher’s Hospital For Children Nurses United grievance chair (right), led a picket of the hospital nurses in Philadelphia on May 6, 2024. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

Nurses said they want to see wages that are competitive with other hospitals in the area to attract more workers and keep staff-to-patient ratios small. Critical care registered nurse Amanda Gilson said that’s not only for the safety of patients but also to ensure that staff do not burn out.

“We are not robots. Working in a pediatric hospital is not for the faint of heart,” Gilson said. “It’s a place where emotions run high, where we confront both the joys and the sorrows of childhood in their rawest forms. Every day brings new challenges and triumphs and it takes a strong heart to navigate the highs and the lows alongside our young patients and their families.”

Amanda Gilson
Amanda Gilson, a critical care nurse at St. Christopher’s Children’s Hospital in Philadelphia, talked about losing the PTO she’d earned when she was pregnant at a rally and picket outside the hospital on May 6, 2024. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Related Content

Union members also want to see a comprehensive strategy to retain workers, which they say should include educational opportunities, safety protections and benefits that encourage people to stay.

“When a nurse with experience walks out the door, you’ll never replace them. You cannot replace expertise and experience. It is a learned thing,” Murphy said. “We have a large number of newer nurses — we are mentoring them, we are training them… and we want to keep them here.”

Tower Health and Drexel University acquired the hospital out of bankruptcy in 2019. Under the new owners, the facility continues to face financial issues.

Get daily updates from WHYY News!

The free WHYY News Daily newsletter delivers the most important local stories to your inbox.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

About Nicole Leonard

Nicole Leonard is a health and science reporter for WHYY News.

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate