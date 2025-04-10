Trump pauses steeper tariffs for most countries, while hiking levies on China. What we know

President Donald Trump has launched tariff wars with almost all of America’s trading partners. And his track record of on-again, off-again new levies continued Wednesday with a 90-day pause for most nations targeted by the latest volley of import taxes, hours after they went into effect.

Just after midnight, dozens of countries began facing steeper duties from the U.S. as part of Trump’s sweeping — and self-described “reciprocal” — tariffs on foreign goods. But by Wednesday afternoon, his administration abruptly said it would suspend these higher rates for 90 days, and instead maintain a recently-imposed 10% levy on nearly all global imports.

China, however, is an exception. Trump said on social media that he would raise import taxes on China to 125% “effective immediately” — escalating tit-for-tat levies that have piled up between the two countries.

With so many back-and-forth tariff actions and threats, it can be tough to keep track of where things stand. And a number of other import taxes are still in place. Here’s a rundown of what you need to know.

What tariffs took effect on Wednesday — and are now delayed?

Before announcing a 90-day pause, higher rates for Trump’s latest — and most sweeping — round of tariffs took effect early Wednesday.

Trump announced these new import taxes on April 2, which he dubbed “Liberation Day,” as part of a sweeping “reciprocal” trade plan. Claiming that others had “ripped off” the U.S. for years, Trump declared that the U.S. would tax nearly all of America’s trading partners at a minimum of 10% and impose individualized, steeper rates for dozens of countries that he said run trade surpluses with the U.S.

The 10% baseline already went into effect Saturday — and will now stay in place for most trading partners going forward. Wednesday’s 90-day pause means that those steeper levies, which ran as high as 50%, will be delayed.

The Trump administration has signaled that it will use this time to negotiate with individual countries. In a post on Truth Social Wednesday afternoon, Trump said he was declaring the pause because “more than 75 Countries” had reached out to the U.S. government for trade talks and not retaliated in a meaningful way.

Meanwhile, more aggressive tariffs on China still went into effect Wednesday. After following through on a threat to raise levies against China to a combined 104% by 12:01 a.m. ET, Trump said he was upping that figure to 125% Wednesday afternoon.

“China will realize that the days of ripping off the U.S.A., and other Countries, is no longer sustainable or acceptable,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Economists warn that the levies will raise prices for goods consumers buy each day, particularly as these new tariffs build on previous trade measures, all of which have already plunged markets into turmoil. And even for countries eligible for the current pause on Trump’s steeper, “reciprocal” rates, 10% still represents an increase in the tariffs previously charged by the U.S. government.