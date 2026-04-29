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Voters in Philadelphia have an opportunity on Wednesday to get to know at least a couple of the candidates running for Pennsylvania’s 3rd Congressional District, the area’s most closely watched primary election.

WHYY is hosting a debate between the three leading candidates in the race, which will be moderated by “Studio 2” hosts Avi Wolfman-Arent and Cherri Gregg. Two of the leading candidates in the race — state Rep. Christopher Rabband state Sen. Sharif Street — will take questions related to key voter issues.

Another leading candidate, Dr. Ala Stanford declined to attend at the last moment. In a statement sent just before 10 a.m., Stanford’s campaign said she “will not be participating” in the debate.

“After engaging in good faith with WHYY, we could not reach terms on a format that would deliver the serious accountability voters in PA-03 deserve,” she said in the statement. “I am not willing to lend my name to a conversation that falls short of that standard, and so we will not be participating today.”

WHYY News reached out to Stanford’s campaign for specific details but the campaign has not yet responded.

Attorney Shaun Griffith, is also not participating. He did not meet the criteria to participate in the debate.