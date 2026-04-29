Stanford drops out of Pa. 3rd district debate at WHYY
Less than three weeks away, the May 19 primary will likely determine who replaces Dwight Evans in Congress next year.
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Voters in Philadelphia have an opportunity on Wednesday to get to know at least a couple of the candidates running for Pennsylvania’s 3rd Congressional District, the area’s most closely watched primary election.
WHYY is hosting a debate between the three leading candidates in the race, which will be moderated by “Studio 2” hosts Avi Wolfman-Arent and Cherri Gregg. Two of the leading candidates in the race — state Rep. Christopher Rabband state Sen. Sharif Street — will take questions related to key voter issues.
Another leading candidate, Dr. Ala Stanford declined to attend at the last moment. In a statement sent just before 10 a.m., Stanford’s campaign said she “will not be participating” in the debate.
“After engaging in good faith with WHYY, we could not reach terms on a format that would deliver the serious accountability voters in PA-03 deserve,” she said in the statement. “I am not willing to lend my name to a conversation that falls short of that standard, and so we will not be participating today.”
WHYY News reached out to Stanford’s campaign for specific details but the campaign has not yet responded.
Attorney Shaun Griffith, is also not participating. He did not meet the criteria to participate in the debate.
With Pennsylvania’s May 19 primary approaching, the debate offers voters a timely chance to hear candidates directly answer questions and compare their visions for Philadelphia’s future representation in Congress.
The race has drawn significant attention since the incumbent, Dwight Evans, announced his decision not to run for reelection last year. Pennsylvania’s 3rd District, which covers the western half of Philadelphia, is strongly Democratic, making the primary contest the deciding race in who will succeed Evans in Congress next year.
Street was the first to enter the race, announcing his campaign two days after Evans announced his retirement. Street is the son of former Philadelphia Mayor John F. Street and recently chaired the Pennsylvania Democratic Party, stepping down to run for Congress. Rabb has positioned himself as the progressive candidate in the race and has built a reputation as an outspoken advocate for racial justice, economic equity and government reform. Stanford has built her campaign around healthcare experience and public service after gaining national attention during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The debate is expected to spotlight differences in experience, priorities and leadership style as well as differences in policy platforms. The candidates will likely look for ways to distinguish their policy positions in nuanced ways from their opponents despite broadly agreeing on a host of issues ranging from affordability to immigration to healthcare.
The in-person event is already sold out but will be broadcast live during the usual noon broadcast of “Studio 2” on WHYY-FM and streamed on WHYY’s social media platforms, giving voters across the district an opportunity to hear what the candidates have to say.
This is a developing story and will be updated with information about Stanford dropping out.
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