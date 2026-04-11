Pa. primary election 2026: What you need to know before you vote
Primary elections will take place Tuesday, May 19. Here’s what you should know beforehand, from voter deadlines to who’s on the ballot in Philadelphia and statewide.
- 📆 Key voter info: Dates and deadlines | Registering to vote | Closed primaries
- 📬 Mail and absentee ballots: Requesting and returning | Tracking your ballot | Mail ballot issues
- 📍 Voting in person: Early voting | Polling places
- 🗳️ Races and candidates: U.S. House | Governor | Lt. Gov. | Pa. state Senate | Pa. state House
- ✅ Voter resources: English | Español
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What are the voter deadlines I need to know?
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Can I still register to vote?
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Who can register to vote?
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What does a ‘closed primary’ mean?
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Can I still apply for a mail or absentee ballot?
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Where can I drop off my mail ballot?
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When must mail or absentee ballots be received?
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How will I know if my mail ballot was processed?
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Can I vote early in person?
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What if I received an absentee or mail ballot but want to vote in person?
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What happens if I request a mail ballot and don’t receive it?
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Where is my polling place?
Who is on the ballot in Pennsylvania?
Here’s a look at the major races and who’s running for which office:
U.S. House of Representatives
All but one of Pennsylvania’s 17 U.S. House district representatives are running for reelection.
U.S. Rep. Dwight Evans, who represents the 3rd District, is retiring at the end of his term, leading to a crowded primary to fill the Philadelphia-area lawmaker’s seat in Congress.
Republicans currently control the U.S. House of Representatives by a 217-214 margin over Democrats. Independent U.S. Rep. Kevin Kiley, of California, caucuses with Republicans, and there are currently three vacant seats. With more highly competitive races than any other state, Pennsylvania is expected to play a significant role in determining control of the House.
Among the closely watched contests: the 1st congressional district, which covers all of Bucks County and a sliver of Montgomery County, the 7th district in the Lehigh Valley and the 10th district, which represents Harrisburg and York.
Below is a look at Pennsylvania’s U.S. House districts, which counties they encompass and who is running for which seat.
Not sure which U.S. House district you fall under? Voters can find their congressional district online based on their address.
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Pa. 1st Congressional District
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Pa. 2nd Congressional District
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Pa. 3rd Congressional District
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Pa. 4th Congressional District
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Pa. 5th Congressional District
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Pa. 6th Congressional District
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Pa. 7th Congressional District
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Pa. 8th Congressional District
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Pa. 9th Congressional District
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Pa. 10th Congressional District
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Pa. 11th Congressional District
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Pa. 12th Congressional District
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Pa. 13th Congressional District
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Pa. 14th Congressional District
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Pa. 15th Congressional District
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Pa. 16th Congressional District
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Pa. 17th Congressional District
Governor
- Democratic Party: Josh Shapiro
- Republican Party: Stacy Garrity
Lieutenant governor
- Democratic Party: Austin Davis
- Republican Party: Jason Richey vs. John Ventre
Pa. state Senate
The following considers primary races with multiple candidates.
Unsure which Pennsylvania state Senate district you fall under? Residents may find their district online using their address.
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Pa. 4th Senatorial District
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Pa. 8th Senatorial District
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Pa. 16th Senatorial District
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Pa. 20th Senatorial District
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Pa. 22nd Senatorial District
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Pa. 32nd Senatorial District
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Pa. 34th Senatorial District
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Pa. 36th Senatorial District
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Pa. 42nd Senatorial District
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Pa. 46th Senatorial District
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Pa. 48th Senatorial District
Pa. state House
The following considers primary races in the Philadelphia region with multiple candidates.
Unsure which Pennsylvania state House district you fall under? Residents may find their district online using their address.
Pennsylvania voter info & resources
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