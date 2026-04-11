Elections 2026

Pa. primary election 2026: What you need to know before you vote

Primary elections will take place Tuesday, May 19. Here’s what you should know beforehand, from voter deadlines to who’s on the ballot in Philadelphia and statewide.

A voter arrives at a polling place during the primary election in Philadelphia, Tuesday, May 20, 2025.

A voter arrives at a polling place during the primary election in Philadelphia, Tuesday, May 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Who is on the ballot in Pennsylvania?

Here’s a look at the major races and who’s running for which office:

U.S. House of Representatives

All but one of Pennsylvania’s 17 U.S. House district representatives are running for reelection.

U.S. Rep. Dwight Evans, who represents the 3rd District, is retiring at the end of his term, leading to a crowded primary to fill the Philadelphia-area lawmaker’s seat in Congress.

Republicans currently control the U.S. House of Representatives by a 217-214 margin over Democrats. Independent U.S. Rep. Kevin Kiley, of California, caucuses with Republicans, and there are currently three vacant seats. With more highly competitive races than any other state, Pennsylvania is expected to play a significant role in determining control of the House.

Among the closely watched contests: the 1st congressional district, which covers all of Bucks County and a sliver of Montgomery County, the 7th district in the Lehigh Valley and the 10th district, which represents Harrisburg and York.

Below is a look at Pennsylvania’s U.S. House districts, which counties they encompass and who is running for which seat.

Not sure which U.S. House district you fall under? Voters can find their congressional district online based on their address.

Governor

Lieutenant governor

  • Democratic Party: Austin Davis
  • Republican Party: Jason Richey vs. John Ventre
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Pa. state Senate

The following considers primary races with multiple candidates.

Unsure which Pennsylvania state Senate district you fall under? Residents may find their district online using their address.

Pa. state House

The following considers primary races in the Philadelphia region with multiple candidates.

Unsure which Pennsylvania state House district you fall under? Residents may find their district online using their address.

Pennsylvania voter info & resources

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