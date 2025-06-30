Philly’s U.S. Rep. Dwight Evans says he’ll retire at end of term

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

U.S. Rep. Dwight Evans, a fixture in Philadelphia politics for decades, has announced he will not run for reelection.

In a statement issued to the media, Evans says he will serve until the end of his current term, ending in January 2027.

Prior to serving in Congress, Evans represented Philadelphia’s West Oak Lane neighborhood in the state House for 36 years, where he was the first African American to chair the powerful Pennsylvania House Appropriations Committee. He did so for two decades.

Evans suffered a stroke back in 2024. Former U.S. Congressman and Democratic Party Chair Bob Brady says that may have factored into his decision to retire.

“He’s doing the right thing, his health is more important than anything else, and this way he doesn’t have to worry about going back and forth, he can stay home and relax a little bit,” Brady said.