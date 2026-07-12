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Mayor Cherelle Parker declared a disaster emergency after storms known as “microbursts” caused heavy damage Saturday to homes and infrastructure in West and South Philadelphia, and parts of Montgomery County.

What is a microburst?

A microburst is a small but extremely strong line of sinking air that crashes to the ground during a thunderstorm, then spreads outward in every direction, according to the National Weather Service. At least four microbursts were confirmed in Philadelphia and parts of southern Montgomery County. While a microburst is not a tornado, it can be just as dangerous, producing destructive straight-line winds exceeding 100 mph — comparable to the winds of an EF1 tornado.

In a statement, Parker thanked first responders and workers who helped protect residents and begin recovery.

“Our work is far from over,” Parker said. “City crews will continue working around the clock to clear hazards, restore services, assess damage, and support every affected neighborhood… And please, check on your neighbors, especially seniors, people with disabilities, and anyone who may need a helping hand. We’ll get through this together.”