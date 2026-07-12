What is a microburst? Philadelphia declares disaster emergency after Saturday storms uproot trees and cause major flooding
No one was hurt, but reported property damage is extensive after a rare summer storm brought 70 mph winds and major flooding.
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Mayor Cherelle Parker declared a disaster emergency after storms known as “microbursts” caused heavy damage Saturday to homes and infrastructure in West and South Philadelphia, and parts of Montgomery County.
What is a microburst?
A microburst is a small but extremely strong line of sinking air that crashes to the ground during a thunderstorm, then spreads outward in every direction, according to the National Weather Service. At least four microbursts were confirmed in Philadelphia and parts of southern Montgomery County. While a microburst is not a tornado, it can be just as dangerous, producing destructive straight-line winds exceeding 100 mph — comparable to the winds of an EF1 tornado.
In a statement, Parker thanked first responders and workers who helped protect residents and begin recovery.
“Our work is far from over,” Parker said. “City crews will continue working around the clock to clear hazards, restore services, assess damage, and support every affected neighborhood… And please, check on your neighbors, especially seniors, people with disabilities, and anyone who may need a helping hand. We’ll get through this together.”
According to the National Weather Service, our city was impacted last evening by a series of at least four severe microbursts that brought destructive straight-line wind gusts across parts of West and South Philadelphia.— Mayor Cherelle L. Parker (@PhillyMayor) July 12, 2026
From the moment the storms moved through, our first… pic.twitter.com/KWXI6B9uJY
No injuries were reported, but roofs were torn off buildings, streets were flooded and hundreds of trees and power lines were torn apart, according to 6abc. After a roof was torn off a Philadelphia Housing Authority building, 30 residents were displaced and are being provided with temporary shelter.
Flooding in Philadelphia’s Wynnefield section caused water to pool just before 3 p.m. Soon after, multiple cars ended up underwater, which left some residents without transportation or a way to get to work. Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said the city’s 911 system received about 3,000 calls during the storm.
How to report damage
Philadelphia residents affected by the storm can fill out the city’s damage reporter to help assess the impacts. Information on reporting downed trees is available here. Neighborhood Community Action Centers can also help people recovering from the storm.
According to PECO’s power outage map, there are currently 300 power outages affecting 7,206 customers.
Just last week, Philadelphia dealt with three straight days of temperatures at or above 101 degrees. Heavy rains also delayed the One Philly: Unity Concert for America on July 4.
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