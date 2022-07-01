Tower Health and Drexel University have managed the hospital through a partnership since purchasing it out of bankruptcy in 2019. The acquisition saved St. Christopher’s from closing outright, but it did not solve the financial troubles.

In 2021, St. Christopher’s recorded a $97 million operating loss. This year, Fry predicts that the operating loss will “improve” to $17 million, which he acknowledged is still not where its co-owners want the hospital to be.

He said that the primary focus for the hospital will be finding new ways to generate revenue, including setting up a new philanthropy division.

“St. Chris has not been able to raise money for the last 20 years because they’ve been a for-profit,” Fry said. “Since Tower and Drexel bought them out of bankruptcy, we converted them to a not-for-profit. And so they’ll be able to help themselves by opening up fundraising operations.”

Sue Perrotty, president and CEO of Tower Health, said that the financial support from St. Christopher’s health system neighbors is important not only for the patients, but for the future of the healthcare workforce.

“St. Chris is one of the largest teaching and academic teaching schools in the country. So we felt it was really critical to preserve,” Perrotty said.