From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Pennsylvania’s new $50.8 billion state budget allocated more money toward the arts, adding an additional $1 million to what has been a line item of $9.54 million since 2009.

The allotment for the Pennsylvania Council of the Arts, also known as Pennsylvania Creative Industries, is earmarked for grants to “historically underserved communities, to strengthen organizational capacity, community engagement, artist development and long-term sustainability.”

Arts advocates across the state say the increase is a win, despite having asked for a $5 million increase to stagnant arts funds.

“That was really what would get us back to where we were if you count the cost of living over those 16 years,” said Kelley Gibson, board president of the arts advocacy organization Creative Pennsylvania. “Even though it doesn’t feel like a million dollars is a lot, it’s a huge increase for the cultural community across the state.”

The Pennsylvania arts sector has been pushing back against Harrisburg since last fall when the Council of the Arts rebranded itself as Creative Industries and began eliminating grant programs to streamline its operations. Among the programs lost were those focused on folklore arts and Preserving Diverse Cultures. Applicants in those fields must now file paperwork with general funding categories such as Creative Assets and Spotlight.

The language for the new $1 million increase mimics the language of the previous Preserving Diverse Cultures program.