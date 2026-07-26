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In 1876, Philadelphia threw a big celebration of American independence by hosting the Centennial Exposition, a world’s fair showcasing the United States’ industrial might.

But when international exhibitors brought their wares to Fairmount Park, the shortcomings of American industry became apparent: Our stuff did not look as good as theirs.

“The tensions between art and industry were exposed by the Centennial,” said David Barquist, curator at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. “Americans had this reaction that American design and manufacturing was inferior to European and Asian, and they wanted to correct that.”