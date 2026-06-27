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What makes Andrew Wyeth’s paintings of farmhouses and rustic furniture so engrossing? A new exhibition at the Brandywine Museum of Art in Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania, shows that part of his secret sauce was his wife, Betsy.

“Andrew Wyeth is one of the best loved artists in American art,” curator William Coleman said. “Until now, only insiders have understood how fundamental Betsy Wyeth was to defining what an Andrew Wyeth painting looks like.”

“By Design: The Worlds of Betsy James Wyeth” is both a gallery exhibition inside the Brandywine and a rare chance to visit one of her masterpieces: the Brinton’s Mill complex, a collection of 18th century buildings she acquired and rebuilt. The mill was the Wyeths’ home for decades and the inspiration for many of Andrew’s paintings, including “Raccoon” and “Swifts.”