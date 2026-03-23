Philadelphia museums are pooling resources — and telling bigger stories together

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This spring, many Philadelphia museums are presenting a flood of exhibitions jointly. The latest is a dual-site collaboration between the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts, PAFA, and the Woodmere Art Museum, called “Bodies and Souls.”

“It allows a great pooling of resources for us to tell a broader story,” said Judith Thomas, deputy director of PAFA. “Where we can partner, where we can give greater exposure to artwork and artists, we’re all in.”

Institutional collaborations have existed for many years, but the number of them occurring simultaneously and at the same place is unprecedented.

PAFA and Woodmere’s “Bodies and Souls” is a two-part show of contemporary art from the collection of Robert and Frances Coulborn Kohler. In January, Woodmere Museum launched a three-part retrospective of Philadelphia sculptor Syd Carpenter with the Frances M. Maguire Art Museum at St. Joseph’s University and the Berman Museum at Ursinus College.