Well into a 50-year career as an artist, sculptor Syd Carpenter still takes big chances. She has said she prefers the glorious failure over a safe success.

“My studio is a dangerous place,” Carpenter recently said during a talk at the Berman Museum of Art at Ursinus College.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen in there,” she said. “I often don’t know the process, because everything I do is a new event. I have to invent it.”

The drive to take risks extends into coordinating a retrospective exhibition spreading across three Philadelphia-area museums: the Woodmere Museum in Chestnut Hill, the Maguire Museum at St. Joseph’s University in Lower Merion and the Berman Museum in Collegeville.

“That I have this opportunity, which as far as I know is pretty unique, to have a retrospective that’s spread across three institutions, and have it produced on the level that it has been produced, that to me is humbling to say the least,” Carpenter told WHYY News.

“Coordinating three shows and feeling, ‘Is this going to be a three-ring circus or is this going to be a story of my work?’” she said. “I finished the installation of the last show up at the Berman and it was just, ‘Damn!’ I was so happy.”

The director and CEO of the Woodmere, William Valerio, said now is the time for a large-scale retrospective of Carpenter’s work, which for decades has dug deeply into personal experience and African American history to produce a body of work that is equally intimate and expansive.

“There’s this broad footprint that Syd has, and it’s complicated,” Valerio said. “There’s a strength there, but we want to be able to spin it out and look at it more deeply. What are the stories that this artist is telling over and over, but in different ways that change over time.”