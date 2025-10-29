An ‘exuberantly eclectic’ new building is set to open at Chestnut Hill’s Woodmere Museum

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

This weekend, the Woodmere Museum in Chestnut Hill will open its second location, a 19th-century mansion two blocks away from its main building on Germantown Avenue.

The 17,000-square-foot Maguire Hall, named after the now-deceased philanthropist Frances Maguire, gives the museum 14 additional galleries to display more than 500 works of art — more than doubling its exhibition capacity.

“All of a sudden, people can know that Woodmere’s collection is one of the great collections of American art,” said CEO and director William Valerio. “I believe it’s going to be revelatory, really change the way Woodmere is able to participate in the broader conversation of American art museums.”

The collection begins before a visitor enters the building. On the spacious front lawn of Maguire Hall is Philadelphia-area artist Steve Tobin’s “Praha,” a cluster of steel monoliths resembling tombstones as a meditation on the Old Jewish Cemetery in Prague.