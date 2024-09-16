Photo essay: Chestnut Hill welcomes thousands for 40th annual Fall for the Arts Festival

The 8000 through 8600 blocks of Germantown Avenue welcomed thousands of people to the “Garden District,” closing off the road to traffic.

Thousands lined up and down Germantown Avenue for the 40th annual Chestnut Hill Fall For the Arts Festival on Sept. 15, 2024. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

Chestnut Hill residents and visitors packed Germantown Avenue on Sunday for the 40th annual Fall for the Arts Festival.

The 8000 through 8600 blocks welcomed thousands of people to the “Garden District,” closing off the road to traffic and allowing streeteries and musicians to entertain those walking on the cobblestone streets.

Kate O’Neill, Chestnut Hill director of operations, said since the festival began 40 years ago as a simple sidewalk sale, it — along with the neighborhood — has grown considerably.

“When I was growing up, it was where the rich people lived. On Sundays we would take car drives from the Northeast — where I grew up — to look at the big mansions,” O’Neill said. “But that has changed … It’s a wonderfully diverse neighborhood now, and that includes not only the residents but the shopkeepers.”

Chestnut Hill’s development began in the early 1700s before being incorporated into Philadelphia in 1854. Much of the neighborhood’s character comes from the architecture present within its historic district, along with an abundance of trees creating a green sanctuary within the urban environment.

“I hope we are able to maintain that historic component and have new things come in, but with a nod to that historical era,” said Courtney O’Neill, who took the reins as the executive director of the Chestnut Hill business district two years ago.

  • Thousands lined up and down Germantown Avenue for the 40th annual Chestnut Hill Fall For the Arts Festival on Sept. 15, 2024. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • Thousands lined up and down Germantown Avenue for the 40th annual Chestnut Hill Fall For the Arts Festival on Sept. 15, 2024. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • Thousands lined up and down Germantown Avenue for the 40th annual Chestnut Hill Fall For the Arts Festival on Sept. 15, 2024. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • Thousands lined up and down Germantown Avenue for the 40th annual Chestnut Hill Fall For the Arts Festival on Sept. 15, 2024. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • Thousands lined up and down Germantown Avenue for the 40th annual Chestnut Hill Fall For the Arts Festival on Sept. 15, 2024. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • Various wares and handmade works of art, as well as several food options, were available at Germantown Avenue on Sunday. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • Various wares and handmade works of art, as well as several food options, were available at Germantown Avenue on Sunday. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
“Not that we don’t want to change, not that we don’t want to grow,” she said. “But always be mindful, make sure that we keep the trees, make sure that it’s a green, welcoming place. That’s my hope. I hope we have even more trees in 40 years.”

Courtney O’Neill said part of maintaining its character involves connecting with the surrounding neighborhoods. Signs posted throughout the festival reminded attendees of the Save The Train campaign, which encouraged the state government to provide more funding for SEPTA to ensure the Regional Rail service is maintained.

She said the Chestnut Hill East and West lines are a vital source for the neighborhood as they provide not only a way for people to come and visit, but for the residents living in it as well.

  • John Corbett reminded the neighborhood to
  • The Chestnut Hill Business District, along with other nearby neighborhoods, have been advocating for SEPTA to receive more funding in order to maintain service along the Regional Rail routes and other modes of transit. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
“We have a whole lot of residents that go the other way,” Courtney O’Neill said. “They commute into the city, so it really is a vital lifeline and I think it’s important for all of us to remember to take the train, to take the bus, to try to use public transportation more often.”

Chestnut Hill will host Halloween on the Hill Oct. 26–31 and Holidays on the Hill Nov. 16 to Dec. 25.

  • Thousands lined up and down Germantown Avenue for the 40th annual Chestnut Hill Fall For the Arts Festival on Sept. 15, 2024. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • Various wares and handmade works of art, as well as several food options, were available at Germantown Avenue on Sunday. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • The neighborhood's fluffy residents also took in the sights and sounds of Chestnut Hill during its 40th Fall For The Arts Festival on Sunday. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • The neighborhood's fluffy residents also took in the sights and sounds of Chestnut Hill during its 40th Fall For The Arts Festival on Sunday. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • Various wares and handmade works of art, as well as several food options, were available at Germantown Avenue on Sunday. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • Various wares and handmade works of art, as well as several food options, were available at Germantown Avenue on Sunday. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • Chestnut Hill hosted its 40th annual Fall For the Arts Festival on Sept. 15, 2024. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
