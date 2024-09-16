From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Chestnut Hill residents and visitors packed Germantown Avenue on Sunday for the 40th annual Fall for the Arts Festival.

The 8000 through 8600 blocks welcomed thousands of people to the “Garden District,” closing off the road to traffic and allowing streeteries and musicians to entertain those walking on the cobblestone streets.