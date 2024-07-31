From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Philadelphians discussed issues plaguing the city’s public transit system, SEPTA, during a Bridging Blocks conversation hosted by WHYY News at the Ramonita G. de Rodriguez Library on Tuesday night.

Attendees echoed comments made at last week’s conversation, wanting “safe, reliable service” throughout the region, but also doubled down on the issues of cleanliness, rider etiquette and switching between the system’s different modes of transit.

Steven Laarkamp runs the YouTube channel How We Get Around. He said SEPTA has the capacity to transport more people daily than it currently does. He wants to see the transit service streamline fares between the Regional Rail service and the other parts of the system.

“There are other cities, not just around the world, in the U.S.,” Laarkamp said. “Philadelphia can be that way. In my humble opinion, it has the potential to be one of the best transit systems in North America, period.”