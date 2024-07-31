Transforming Philly public transit: Riders advocate for a streamlined service
In the last of three conversations, participants at WHYY News’ Bridging Blocks event discussed cleanliness and rider etiquette.
Philadelphians discussed issues plaguing the city’s public transit system, SEPTA, during a Bridging Blocks conversation hosted by WHYY News at the Ramonita G. de Rodriguez Library on Tuesday night.
Attendees echoed comments made at last week’s conversation, wanting “safe, reliable service” throughout the region, but also doubled down on the issues of cleanliness, rider etiquette and switching between the system’s different modes of transit.
Steven Laarkamp runs the YouTube channel How We Get Around. He said SEPTA has the capacity to transport more people daily than it currently does. He wants to see the transit service streamline fares between the Regional Rail service and the other parts of the system.
“There are other cities, not just around the world, in the U.S.,” Laarkamp said. “Philadelphia can be that way. In my humble opinion, it has the potential to be one of the best transit systems in North America, period.”
Marcus McKnight is a co-founder of the Philly Transit Riders Union, an advocacy group working to promote the expansion and use of public transportation in the region. During Tuesday’s conversation, his key point was that public transit is important to all, regardless of background.
“Whether it’s your socioeconomic background, where you live, what you do for a living, your race, your gender … Everybody can offer viewpoints and opinions to help make public transit better,” he said.
“There’s a lot of people who care about SEPTA,” said Matthew Moskovitz, who attends the Community College of Philadelphia. “We wouldn’t be here if we didn’t want the system to be better.”
Moskovitz said they were excited by the number of attendees who cared about the issue.
“There are people in this city who are probably capable of stepping up and making real change to improve SEPTA, and Philadelphia as a whole. We are moving the dial. We were pushing it forward. We are doing our part to make the city better.”
Pennsylvania’s state legislature approved a state budget earlier this month that included $51 million for SEPTA, roughly a third of the desired amount of funding.
System-wide ridership in June was 75% of pre-COVID June 2019 ridership, according to the latest SEPTA data. System-wide ridership increased by 18% compared to June 2023, including an increase in bus and trackless trolley ridership by 13%.
Last Friday, SEPTA released renderings of the new cars for the Market-Frankford Line expected to be delivered in 2029. The transit agency awarded a $724 million contract to Hitachi Rail STS USA. Earlier this year, SEPTA received its largest federal grant ever from the FTA ($317 million) which went toward the big purchase.
