SEPTA officials are considering the best ways to add more service to the regional rail lines.

The discussions are preliminary and depend on funding from outside sources.

SEPTA’s Andrew Busch said the agency’s regional rail lines are one area where ridership has yet to return to pre-pandemic service levels.

“Buses, trains and the subways are at about 95% of where they were pre-pandemic in terms of how many trips were running every day,” he said. “Regional rail is behind that. We’re at about 77% of the service level we were at pre-pandemic.”

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker said adding service will hopefully bring more stay-at-home workers back into town, boosting the city’s economy.

“SEPTA is our crown jewel. If we want to increase ridership on SEPTA we have to make sure it’s safe and it’s clean,” Parker said.