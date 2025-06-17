From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

SEPTA swore in more than a dozen new transit police officers Monday amid a multimillion-dollar budget deficit and persistent safety concerns.

The 13 new officers took the oath at SEPTA headquarters, vowing not to discriminate against people and to uphold the law on Philadelphia’s buses, trains and trolleys. The transit police force now has 192 officers — about 95% of its budgeted staffing levels.

SEPTA Police Chief Chuck Lawson said they have cause-and-effect proof that the more police they put out on the system, the safer it becomes.

“As our complement has grown, crime has been coming down. So as long as we continue to evidence the results of growth, we’ll keep doing it,” he said.

Lawson believes SEPTA, which faces stark criticism from Republicans in Harrisburg over safety, will continue to hire through the transit agency’s budget crisis.

“Being held accountable is fine,” Lawson said. “We want to show the Republicans that you have a good reason to trust us and fund us in the future. We’re not going to be dismissive of that money, we’re being good stewards.”