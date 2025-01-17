From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

SEPTA is touting a 33% drop in major crime on the transit system in 2024 compared to 2023, but officials say this is no time to rest on its recent success.

Transit Police Chief Chuck Lawson says adding more members to SEPTA’s police force played a role in the drop in incidents of crime.

“The bulk of our crime reduction occurred in violent crime, robberies, aggravated assaults, all down,” he said.

Lawson said the transit agency is “really proud of the teamwork” that it has taken to fight crime on the system. He credits what he calls a group of men and women who have “bought into the culture.” He said the department is “building on the goal to create the safest large transit agency in the country.”

Lawson said their goal is to make things even better, but to do that, part of the effort will be working with those who use the system as a home.