Man in custody after fatal stabbing on SEPTA’s Somerset Station platform in Kensington

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A suspect was taken into custody after police say he stabbed a man in the chest on a SEPTA station platform Monday.

The stabbing happened just before 9 a.m. on the westbound platform of SEPTA’s Market-Frankford Line Somerset Station in the city’s Kensington section.

The victim was rushed to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

The suspect was taken into custody a few hours later. A weapon was recovered, Action News has learned.

The identities of the suspect and victim have not yet been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call SEPTA Transit Police at 215-580-8111.