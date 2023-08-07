SEPTA employee was driving drunk when she crashed into SEPTA trolley in Southwest Philadelphia

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A SEPTA employee has been charged with DUI after she crashed her personal car into a SEPTA trolley over the weekend in Southwest Philadelphia, the district attorney’s office said.

Four people were injured in the crash, including the trolley operator.

Brianna Satchell-Thomas, 31, is charged with aggravated assault while DUI, reckless driving, making a false report to law enforcement and other offenses.

The crash happened around 6:25 a.m. Sunday on the 1300 block of South 52nd Street.

SEPTA officials tell Action News the driver of the car crashed into the trolley after running a red light, knocking the trolley off the tracks.

According to the Philadelphia district attorney’s office, police arrived on the scene to find a white Mercedes with major damage.