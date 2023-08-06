Car crashes into SEPTA trolley in Southwest Philadelphia

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A car collided with a SEPTA trolley in Southwest Philadelphia.

The Action Cam on the scene at 52nd and Chester, just after 6:30 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators on scene believe the crash happened after a car ran a red light, crashing into the middle of the trolley and knocking it off the tracks.

The driver of the car suffered injuries and was taken to the hospital.

No one on the trolley was injured.