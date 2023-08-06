Car crashes into SEPTA trolley in Southwest Philadelphia

Investigators on scene believe the crash happened after a car ran a red light, crashing into the middle of the trolley and knocking it off the tracks.

    August 6, 2023

A car collided with a SEPTA trolley in Southwest Philadelphia.

The Action Cam on the scene at 52nd and Chester, just after 6:30 a.m. Sunday.

The driver of the car suffered injuries and was taken to the hospital.

No one on the trolley was injured.

